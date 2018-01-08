UPDATED: Details revealed on where walkways in Kilkenny will see €80,000 funding benefit

Two walking amenities in Kilkenny have been granted funding for 2018, Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

“The two projects approved for Kilkenny include the Kings River Walk which is to get €23,792 for the completion of a walking trail.

“The second Kilkenny project to be granted approval is Nore Valley Walks. It gets €63,075 to carry out an environmental rehabilitation project,” Minister Phelan announced.

More details have now been revealed and the environmental rehabilitation of the River Nore Walks works will take in Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge and Thomastown to Inistioge (€63,074).

The Kings River Walking Trail funding will take in between Kells and Stoneyford (€23,792).

Match funding of €21,266 will be provided by Kilkenny County Council meaning that a total of €108,132 will be invested in walking trails under this measure.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr David Fitzgerald welcomed a New Year announcement of funding for recreation facilities in Kilkenny and said: “Trail walkers in Kilkenny received some good news today in the form of grant aid for some of the County’s recreation facilities, and I hope this will encourage locals and tourists to get out and explore our beautiful county.”

Mayor Michael Doyle said “Development of recreation facilities in rural areas is one way to ensure that the economic impact of tourism is spread across the entire County, and I welcome this type of targeted investment, and look forward to further initiatives in this area in 2018."

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure such as trails, cycleways and blueways, as well as the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing infrastructure.