Learning French in Kilkenny could be your New Year’s resolution

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions is difficult. Changing the habits of a lifetime can take quite a bit of effort. Your New Year’s Resolutions will surely have included some aspect of self-improvement.

Maybe it’s to lose weight, get fit, quit smoking or spend less time online, but should it not also include learning (or improving) a new language?

If that language is French then the place to learn is in the Alliance Française of Kilkenny.

They are part of the worldwide Alliance Française Foundation promoting language learning and cultural activities. Based in the Club House Hotel in Kilkenny classes are offered to all abilities with both evening and daytime classes.

These include Beginners, Improve Your French, and two advanced classes: current affairs (les Actualitiés) and the French Book Club.

They also have special classes dedicated to Leaving Cert students geared at the oral and aural exams.

But why should you learn French? There are many reasons from career-based ones to personal ones like holidays and culture.

Along with getting your body fit this New Year you should also keep your brain fit and increase your social communication and connections.

Enrollment with more information and a chance to meet the teachers is in the Club House Hotel on Tuesday, January 16 from 7 to 9pm.

Further details can be got from www.afkilkenny.org , or email info@afkilkenny.org or Mary at 086-1690565.