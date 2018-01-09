Kilkenny Winter Book Fair on Saturday, January 20

The annual Kilkenny Winter Book Fair will be held in the Club House Hotel on Saturday, January 20 from 10.30am to 5.30pm. There will be book sellers from all over Ireland bringing together an eclectic mix of 5,000 books, pamphlets, maps and ephemera.

Topics and titles covering such subjects as history, military, topography, biographies and politics will be on display. Both fiction and non-fiction topics will feature.

Included also are two Ccin and medal stands displaying many rare and collectible items offered for sale by Seamus O'Connor Dublin and Kieran O'Brien from Wexford.

Local Kilkenny History publications printed over the past century will also be for sale at very reasonable prices. Booksellers from other adjoining counties will also have a similar selection of historical works.

Geata Buidhe Books from Thomastown, also provides a wide variety of both local,national and international titles and topics o interest all bibliophiles.

Other local booksellers attending are Paulstown Books,Well Read Books, O'Neill Books Thomastown, Bourke Books, Kilkenny and Kieran O'Brien Wexford.

Books by Local writers such as the late John Bradley and Donal McCauley will be included. Many of the books on offer are from private libraries carefully collected over a lifetime and will be of great interest to the more serious browser who is in search of that elusive gem.

Not all books have a serious relevance as there are books to suit every conceiveable taste on offer.