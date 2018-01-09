Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 9

The late John Joe Bergin

The death has occurred of John Joe Bergin, 14 John Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Callan, Kilkenny, suddenly on Sunday 7th January 2018. Former Sacristan of St. John's Church, Kilkenny and late of Coolagh, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

The late Ann Dobbyn

The death has occurred of Ann Dobbyn (née McGuire), 18 Comeragh View, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Henry and Jamie, daughters Beverley and Maria, sisters Joanie and Marian, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Tuesday from 3.00pm with rosary at 6pm followed by removal to the Church of The Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial after in adjoining cemetery.