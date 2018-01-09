Rotary Club raises €17k over 150 hours in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Rotary Club has donated €17,000 to a local Home Care team from their Remembrance Tree collection.

Founded in 1989, the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team provides support and medical services to terminally ill patients, to allow them to remain at home in the care of their families.

Kilkenny Rotary Club, through its Annual Christmas Remembrance Tree collection, has been supporting the Home Care Team for the last 12 years and has raised in excess of €180,000 over the years.

Home Care Team founder, Ian Wilson, thanked Kilkenny Rotary Club for the large donation. Rotary Members and friends collected for over 150 hours in 3 locations in Kilkenny up to Christmas Eve.

Pictured are Ian Wilson accepting the proceeds of the Kilkenny Rotary Annual Remembrance Tree Collection from President Róisín McQuillan, President Elect Jimmy Connolly and Paul Harris Fellow, John Woodcock.