Disneyland draw for Kilkenny on Ice skaters

Kilkenny on Ice is putting all their skaters and Facebook followers into a draw for a holiday in Disneyland Paris valued at €1,200.

The draw will take place this Sunday afternoon at 5pm before the last Ice Skating session of this season.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the ice-tastic spectacle at Cillín Hill will have a Star Wars Storm Troopers afternoon to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Kilkenny.

All are welcome to have pictures taken with the guys in full costume.

Kilkenny on Ice will donate €1,000 to Cystic Fibrosis on the day.

If you have a costume come along and enjoy the fun. In 2016 almost 40,000 people went to the rather cool event - Kilkenny on Ice - which injects approximately €1.5 million into the local economy every year.