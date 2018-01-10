WATCH: Kilkenny students explore why gumshields are unpopular in GAA
#BTYSTE
Nicole Allen O'Keefe, Sarah Dwyer and Colleen Booth
Castlecomer Community School students spoke to Kilkenny People at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition, on Wednesday January 10 about their research into why gumshields are so unpopular among players in Gaelic Football, but yet important in the game.
The project aimed to find out why sports players don't wear gumshield's during games and what the common problems associated with them are.
