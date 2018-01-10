Revealed: Where the €6m allocated for Kilkenny road projects will be spent
N76 Callan Road Realignment (Tennypark) has been given €450,000
Kilkenny has received almost €6m in the 2018 National Roads Allocation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).
One of the highest allocations is for pavement improvement works on the N25 Graiguenakill to Gaulstow road which was given €2m by TII.
The N76 Callan Road Realignment (Tennypark) has been given €450,000 for 2018.
The funds to Kilkenny County Council also include local authority support for winter maintenance which is a sum of €90,000.
Labour Councillor Maurice Shortall welcomed the "continuous improvements in the National Secondary Road network across North-East Kilkenny".
He said: "In the 2018 National Roads Allocations by TII the N78 Coolbaun to Crettyard Pavement Works has been allocated €2,020,000 while the N77 Ballyragget Village to Ballynaslee Road Improvement has benefitted to the tune of €110k for Tender Design Works.
"The tender documents are almost finalised for the N78," added Cllr Shortall.
For a full list of the National Roads Allocation for Kilkenny, click here.
