Kilkenny's Garda car fleet hits new heights

Kilkenny boasts its highest number of cars for the county since the height of the recession with a fleet of 37 vehicles.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan asked the Minister for Justice for the number of Garda cars assigned to each Garda station in counties Carlow and Kilkenny in each of the years 2010 to 2017.

The figures show that Kilkenny’s Thomastown and City Garda Station currently have a fleet of 37 Garda cars.

This compares with 36 in total in 2016 but that does not include the 16 cars involved in what was termed the Kilkenny Regional Resource at Kilkenny City and Thomastown Garda Station in the Minister’s response.

These cars would not necessarily be attached to the county. Meanwhile in 2015 there were 32 Garda cars at Kilkenny and Thomastown station, not including the 15 in the KRR.

In 2014, there were 30 Garda cars at the stations, again not including the 8 in the KRR. In 2013 there were 30 Garda cars across Kilkenny and Thomastown station.

While in 2012, that figure stood at 24 and in 2011 it was as low as 23. In 2010, there were 26 Garda cars spread across the two stations.

In a written response, Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “The Garda Commissioner is responsible for the distribution of Garda resources, including vehicles, among the various Garda Divisions.

“I understand that the allocation of Garda vehicles is monitored and reviewed by the Garda authorities on a continual basis.

The responsibility for the efficient deployment of all official Garda vehicles in each Division is assigned to the Divisional Officer, who may allocate vehicles between stations as required by operational requirements.”

€46 million will be invested in the Garda fleet nationwide over the lifetime of the Government’s Capital Plan 2016 - 2021 to ensure that it is “ a modern, effective and fit for purpose fleet”.