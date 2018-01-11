Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership is calling on you to join their Operation Transformation walks in Kilkenny and Castlecomer on Saturday, January 13.

There[s a walk at Kilkenny Castle at 11am and people can meet at the top of the hill in the big field. Then in Castlecomer Discovery Park at 11am there's another walk and participants can meet at reception.

Both walks start at 11am and will have a brief, fun warm up beforehand.

The walks are approximately 4km to 5km long and they can be completed at your own pace and are suitable for all levels of fitness. KRSP will have some novelty surprises along the way, which will ensure fun for all the family.

The walks are a great way to kick-start your fitness regime for 2018. There will be a walk leader at each venue to guide the walk. So, grab the kids, the neighbours and some friends and join Operation Transformation 2018.

See below for a programme of walks in Kilkenny following the event:

Monday Night Kilkenny City Walking Programme

These walks are suitable for all abilities and our walk leader will take you on different routes around the city and help you reach your fitness goals.

Monday Nights, starts January 15, 7pm Canal Square, Kilkenny City www.iregister.ie/krsp FREE!

Woodlands and River Walks Series

This introductory trail walk programme will introduce you to some of our woodland and river trails in the company of walk leaders. The last walk is a linear trail along the Barrow Tow Path and includes a bus drop off. There may be a minimal charge for the bus! All other walks are FREE!

Sunday, 21st January Jenkinstown Wood, Car Park, 11am

Sunday, 28th January Woodstock Gardens, Car Park, 11am

Sunday, 4th February Castlecomer Discovery Park, Reception, 11am

Sunday 11th February Graiguenamanagh to St Mullins, 11am, Text to follow re meeting point, participants must register in advance

www.iregister.ie/krsp

Swim for A Mile

Kilkenny Swim for a Mile Event has been confirmed!! Swim For A Mile takes place this year on the 13th of April and the coaching sessions start in The Watershed Kilkenny Friday, the 12th of January at 7.30 or 8.15pm. Join Pat and Marie to improve your technique and build up your distance with 3 months to go to the event! Lane 1 will be reserved for those wishing to work up to swim 400m (16 lengths) in the first 12 weeks of the programme.

Register with Swim Ireland for the event, http://www.swimforamile.com/re gister/

Fridays 7.30pm or 8.15 pm, The Watershed

Register for the training sessions on www.iregister.ie/krsp. Cost is just €5 per session, pay as you go but please register beforehand!

Men on the Move 2018

Do you want to start exercising?

Do you want to feel fitter and have more energy?

Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership has been working with communities in Thomastown, Castlecomer, Clara and Kilkenny (The Watershed) over the last number of years to establish Men on the Move programmes. This year Conahy and Freebooters are also coming on board.

Men on the Move is a physical activity programme for adult men, to get them more active, have fun and improve their fitness levels. It involves once or twice-weekly physical activity sessions over 12 weeks that are led by a qualified instructor to meet your needs. The sessions are structured so that you can find a level and pace that suits you and the programme also includes nutrition and well-being seminars.

Taking part in the programme couldn’t be easier, simply turn up wearing comfortable clothes, runners and bring a bottle of water.

Some of the feedback from the participants in Kilkenny:

“Did a 5km today, haven’t done one for 20 years… Roll on the training sessions after Christmas.”