Kilkenny deaths for Friday, January 12

The latePeter (Sonny) Hagan

The death has occurred of Peter (Sonny) Hagan, The Orchard, Piltown, Kilkenny / Drumlish, Longford / Bray, Wicklow. Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, son Peter, daughters Helena and Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir Friday (Jan. 12th) from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Jan. 13th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Kenny

The death has occurred of Margaret Kenny (née Fielding), Rathkieran, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, children Eleanor, Louise and John, grandson Aidan, son-in-law Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Friday from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen for requiem mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Waterford Hospice. House private at all times please.

The late Enda Morris

The death has occurred of Edna Morris (née Nolan)

Modeshill, Mullinahone, Tipperary / Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully on Wednesday 10th January 2018 in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, dear mother to Pat, John, Tom, Joe, Tony, Mary and Dessie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Breda, Mary, Elvie, Rogelie, Ann Marie, Mary’s partner Michael, grandchildren Eithne, Stephen, Joseph, Ellen, Michelle, Shane, Mandy, Nicola, Sam, Michael, David, Ava & Raicheal, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan from 6pm on Saturday 13th January, with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Modeshill Cemetery. House Private Please.