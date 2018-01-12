Kilkenny based horse trainer's tweet goes viral over name for filly

Joseph O'Brien trains horses at Owning Hill, near Piltown in south Kilkenny...

Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien, seen here with the Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup winning horse trainer, Joseph O'Brien, has seen a tweet of his go viral after he asked people on social media to name a new filly.

O'Brien asked for people's help in naming the animal and received over 3,000 suggestions in just a few hours.

It all started with this:

This tweet garnered a huge reaction online and prompted O'Brien and his team to shortlist the names. They then set up a poll on social media which will decide what the filly gets called.

O'Brien added: "There were loads that we liked, but many were unavailable and some were scandalous!"

The shortlisted names are:  I'll be me; Galveston Girl; A Lady Like You and Seldom is Precious. 

There were only seven hours left to vote as of noon today with almost 8,000 votes cast already at that time: