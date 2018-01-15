Kilkenny deaths for Monday, January 15

The late Gemma Clancy

The death has occurred of Gemma Clancy (née Crowley)

Highfield, Dunmore, Kilkenny on January 12th 2018 (Peacefully) at St Luke’s Hospital. Gemma, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Fiona, Rachel, Naoimh and Nichola, son Declan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Dunmore Church for requiem Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Brian O'Shea

The death has occurred of Brian O'Shea, The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on Saturday January 13th 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Theresa and much loved father of John, Brian Óg and Simon. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers John and Pat, sister Fidelma, daughters-in-law Amy, Jennifer and Dearbhlaith, grandchildren Kaleigh and Murrough, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Requiem Mass in St. Canice's Church (Kilkenny) to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, St. Luke's Hospital.

The late Carmel Whelan

The death has occurred of Carmel Whelan (née O'Brien), Willow Close, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on13th January 2018, peacefully, at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, Carmel, beloved wife of Andrew and much loved mother of Suzanne, Caroline, Andrew and Jennifer, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Brigid, Maura and Claire, brothers Pat and Michael, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Natalie, grandchildren Ross, Eoghan, Oisín and Amber Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o'clock on Monday (15th Jan.) with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Tuesday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cois Nore, Kilkenny.

The late Liam Delahunty

The death has occurred of Liam Delahunty, Castleinch, Kilkenny on January 12, 2018, peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Liam, deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, sons Tomás, Noel, Conor and Aidan, daughter Kathryn, grandson L J, brothers Phil, Eddie, Peter, sister Eileen, son-in-law Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home on Sunday from 6 o’clock with vigil prayers and rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to St Mary's Cathedral for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Cuffesgrange Cemetery.

The late Esther Hackett

The death has occurred of Esther Hackett (née Hodge)

Beech Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Waterford City, Waterford on 12th January 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Esther, beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mother of Joan, Ken and Ruth. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren George, Muireann, Darragh and Jade, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 5 o'clock on Monday (15th Jan.) with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, College Road, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Jack Kennedy

The death has occurred of Jack Kennedy, Carrick Road, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Saturday 13th January 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his wife Bernadette. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Brendan, John Joe, Peter, Seamus, Michael, Eamon, Paschal and Helen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny, on Monday. Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny.