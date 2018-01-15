The late Brigid Tierney, Mullinavat and Inistioge

The death has taken place of Brigid Tierney (Nee Duggan) of Kilcross, Inistioge and formerly of Mullinavat. Brigid passed to her eternal reward in the early hours of Sunday morning the 10th of December 2017. Aged 68 she was the only daughter of the Late Kitty and Dennis Duggan, Main Street, Mullinavat.

Born on the 14th January, 1949 she attended the Holy Faith Convent, Mullinavat. Brigid’s great interest was music which was nurtured by the nuns in the Holy faith. Brigid’s love of music was such that in the 1970s a band known as The Pioneer’s were formed and played at venues around the South East. The band was managed by one of the Holy Faith sister’s Sr Stan.

On leaving school she went to work in Coads shoe shop in Barronstrand Street, Waterford, The Metrepole Hotel in Waterford and Waterford Glass. Her mother ran a grocery shop in Mullinavat and there Brigid developed her communication skills meeting and serving people in the shop.

She married Dick Tierney of the Hatchery Lane, Inistioge on the 26th May 1973 and they resided in the Lodge at the Holy Faith Convent before building in Deerpark. There they spent 17 years and in that time their children were born, a son John and daughter Catherine.

The family then moved to the Hatchery Lane in Inistioge for a number of years before building a bungalow in Kilcross. Brigid became actively involved in the community in Inistioge even before she moved there and played the church organ in St Colmcille’s. In latter years she enjoyed the Thursday night craft club in the Cois Abhann community centre and also with other ladies from the parish took part in Aqua Aerobic’s.

Brigid also worked for people in the community and worked in the local shop and in the Woodstock Arms B&B. She, was like her husband Dick a great and loyal supporter of the Fianna Fail party and was on many a canvass for numerous general and local elections. The local cummann joined by members of other cumann from South Kilkenny escorted her to the church on Tuesday morning with a guard of honour.

A woman of kindness, compassion and courage she had great time for everybody and loved to have a chat. She bore her illness with great dignity and right up until her final days she battled hoping that she would overcome it. Unfortunately she was unable to defeat it and on the 10th of December God called her home. In his Homily Fr Scriven told the congregation of the deep faith she had and how in her last days she had told him she was on the journey home.

Her funeral mass was con celebrated by Fr Richard Scriven and Fr Liam Barron, Mullinavat. Readings were done by her brother Tommy Duggan and her nephew Jamie Hilman. Gifts were brought to the alter by Manda O Keeffe, Catherine Tierney,Dylan Hillman,Denise Duggan and Joanne Duggan. Prayers of the faithful were read by Chloe, Caroline, Ruth and Joanne Fewer.

Son John sang the Don Williams number “Your my best Friend” and Bob Walshe sang her favourite song by the Fureys “Sweet Sixteen” Her brother Michael delivered an eulogy with his thoughts on a very special lady. This also included a very special thank you to people who had been so kind and gracious to the family during their very sad time. To the Doctors and nurses of Waterford University Hospital, St Lukes Kilkenny and St Vincents Elm Park Dublin for their care of Brigid during her illness.

The Carlow Kilkenny home care team who allowed Brigid to be able to spend her last few days in Kilcross with her family. Fr Scriven for all his help in organising the funeral and looking after all Brigid’s spiritual needs. To the choir who added to the occasion with their beautiful hymm’s. Ryans Undertakers New Ross for their courtesy and willingness to allow Brigid’s and the family’s wishes to be carried out and finally their neighbour Brid Kenny who was on hand throughout her illness and at a moment’s notice was available when Brigid was in trouble.

The family also wish to thank Alan Cullen of Cullens Kitchen Thomastown who provided the refreshments and the local ladies for making sure everyone was well fortified on a very cold December morning in Cois Abhann. These were greatly appreciated and it gave them an opportunity to meet people and thank them for their kindness.



To all who had travelled from near or far to Ryans in New Ross on Monday evening and to the funeral mass on Tuesday morning in very inclement weather conditions. Brigid’s final journey took her to the crematorium in Newlands Cross to be cremated which was her wish. The strains of her much loved group Il Divo rang out in the crematorium as she was bid farwell to the strains of “Time to say Good bye”.

Chief Mourner’s were Husband Dick, Son John, Daughter Catherine, Son in Law Michael, Brother’s Tommy, Matty and Michael, Sisters in Law Ann, Marian, Esther, Marion ,Anne, Mary and Joan. Brothers in Law Vincent and Jimmy Grandchildren Jason, Kira and Adam. nieces and nephews.