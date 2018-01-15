New Midleton whiskey boasts oak flavour from Kilkenny

A new forest edition of Midleton whiskey has been finished in oak from Kilkenny.

Last Thursday, Kilkenny Whiskey Guild (KWG) held a tasting event in celebration of Irish Distillers next chapter in its Virgin Irish Oak Collection of Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys; Midleton Dair Ghaelach (Irish oak) Bluebell Forest edition.

The whiskey has been finished in barrels made from Irish oak grown in the Bluebell Forest of Castle Blunden Estate. Each bottle can be traced back to one of six individual 130-year-old oak trees that were carefully felled in the Bluebell Forest in 2013.

Pictured on the far left above is host Eddie Langton (of KWG and Langton’s Hotel) who was in good company in Kilkenny Castle with guests who included: Ger Buckley, Midleton Master Cooper and Patrick Blunden, Castle Blunden.