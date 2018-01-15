Calls for applications from Kilkenny under Community Heritage Grant Scheme

The Heritage Council has today issued a call for funding applications under its Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

To mark the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 (EYCH), this year’s scheme focuses on the theme ‘Make a Connection’, encouraging communities throughout Ireland to build heritage connections that will last beyond 2018.

Not-for-profit voluntary and community groups, and heritage-related non-governmental organisations may apply for funding of up to 75% of the total project expenditure to a maximum of €8,000.

The total funding allocation to the scheme is €750,000.

Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons, said: “We expect to fund about 150 creative, engaging projects that provide a way for the public to learn about and manage our natural and cultural heritage, to build up local heritage networks and to engage new audiences by telling heritage stories in innovative ways.

“Our cultural heritage belongs to everyone and the European Year of Cultural Heritage highlights the importance of contributing to the protection, enhancement and promotion of our heritage to transmit it to future generations.

"By funding initiatives such as local heritage audits, wildlife surveys, conservation works, seminars, and demonstrations, for example, we hope to build a legacy of increased engagement and better connected audiences that will resonate beyond 2018.”

The scheme is open for applications until Friday, February 9 of this year.

Funding applications must be submitted via the Heritage Council’s online grants system. Successful applicants will be informed in late-April.

For more information about the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2018 visit: http://www.heritagecouncil.ie/ eych-community-heritage-grant- scheme-2018