Revealed: The amount of rainfall in Kilkenny so far this year

It's certainly been a wet start to 2018 with one rainfall warning already issued for Kilkenny just last weekend.

According to www.kilkennyweather.com, the county has seen almost 60mm of rain in the last two weeks and it's a lot more than what we normally get.

It's looking like a bit of a mixed bag for the rest of the week too with more rain expected tomorrow but some sunshine forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday in the county.