Kilkenny’s stallions on show as public see behind the walls

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing's Irish Stallion Trail featured a whole host of Kilkenny Studs on January 12 and 13 when over 20 stallion farms opened their doors.

The top stallions in the world were on show during the initiative, which was open to both racing insiders and the general public.

Ballylinch Stud in Thomastown is steeped in history, being the old home of top-class racehorse The Tetrarch. It’s now home to one of the best European sires in Lope De Vega.

Other Kilkenny farms that took part included Michael Shefflin’s Annshoon Stud in Mullinavat which stands four stallions.

The Kinsella family’s Knockhouse Stud in Kilmacow is home to five stallions, including top-class Epsom Derby winner Workforce and three-time Group 1 winner Notnowcato.

And lastly, Whytemount Stud in Kells is run by Ronnie O’Neill, who manages three stallions.

They include top-class performer Salutino and Affinisea, who is related to proven stallion and Irish Derby winner Soldier Of Fortune.

