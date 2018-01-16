Fancy learning the Cha Cha Cha in Kilkenny?

Fancy learning the Salsa, Cha Cha Cha or the Kizomba? Dance classes are starting in Kilkenny from January 25 and “no experience is necessary”.

With RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars in full swing and hundreds of thousands of people tuning in every week, demand for dance classes is likely to go up and people aspire to be able to Tango their way around the floor.

The classes in Kilkenny – which include adult Latino and Ballroom Dance - will take place in the Kilford Arms Hotel between 7-8pm for beginners and 8-9pm for intermediate and advanced.

Participants don't need to have a partner to attend the classes which are €10 pay as you go.

Social dance parties are to be announced later.

The dance teachers will be Kris Baranowski who is an All-Ireland dance champion and Basia, who is a world champion.

For more information call Kris on: 086 836 0552.