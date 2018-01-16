Baby market coming to Kilkenny with lots of great deals on offer

A baby market is coming to Kilkenny this weekend with over 20 stalls expected.

The Springhill Court Hotel will host The Baby Market Ireland on Sunday January 21 from 12 to 2pm.

The parent to parent indoor baby market will have everything from sterilisers to strollers and everything between, to find all you need at this expensive time.

There will be great quality nearly new baby, maternity and toddler related items for a fraction of the new price.

Organisers say “buying nearly new not only is kind to your pocket but kind to Mama Earth for our children and theirs”.

There'll be children's entertainment to keep the little ones happy and a selection of baby related business, service and craft stalls in the mix inlcuding: Sleepydust Slings, Abosca, Baby Long Legs, The Enchancted Bookshelf. There's something for everyone.

Entry fee is €3 per person, two for €5 and kids go free.