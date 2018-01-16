Free with this week's Kilkenny People - looking back on 125 years since newspaper hit the streets

A dedicated, 24 page supplement to mark 125 years of the Kilkenny People newspaper is out this week.

Free with the newspaper, the supplement details the history of the newspaper, and is packed full of old photographs, news items, sports stories and interviews. There is a look at the history of the paper, and some classic front pages are reproduced.

Also there is a special centre page spread featuring the talented work of Paul Young from the Oscar nominated Cartoon Saloon. Paul provided cartoons for the newspaper from 2008 and some of his work is published once again.

News items over the past 125 years are highlighted in the supplement - sure to both inform and entertain readers

So make sure to get your commemorative copy - on sale in newsagents from Wednesday.