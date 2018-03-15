Kilkenny's St Patrick's Festival starts today with visiting marching band from USA

Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Day Festival begins in style today at 3.30pm when the first of three visiting American bands marches from the Watergate Theatre through the streets to Kilkenny Castle, entertaining the crowds.

There follows a busy lineup of events which will be complemented by concurrent festival, Kilkenny Tradfest. On Friday, another band from Colarado, USA, will march from the Watergate Theatre up to Kilkenny Castle at 1.30pm.

The main event in the city, the St Patrick’s Day Parade, will begin at 1pm on the Saturday, leaving from St John’s Church. Callan’s Trasna Productions has been involved in producing some very imaginative floats.

Other events in the city include music from the St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band in the Watergate Theatre on Friday evening; pre-parade entertainment at MacDonagh Junction on St Patrick’s Day at 11am; a free post-parade concert at the festival stage on the Parade; and a giant community drum at Castle Park.

At a recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle said it was shaping up to be a fantastic weekend. St Patrick’s Festival coordinator Marian Flannery said that anything between 15-20,000 people were expected on the streets for the city parade.

