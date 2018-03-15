Kilkenny road one of the "most scenic, beautiful places on earth" earmarked for funding

A Kilkenny road described as one of the “most scenic, beautiful places on earth” has been earmarked for funding under the next roads plan.

Fine Gael Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh raised the road at Poul Mour, Kildrinagh at a recent meeting of Castlcomer Municipal District.

The roads is said to be “in poor condition and needs attention”.

Area engineer, Philippe Beubry, told the members present that the road will be resurfaced in the next three year plan which is due to begin when the current one ends.

Cllr Hilda Cavanagh said that is either the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

She described it as “marvellous news” and said it was a well used road and added that the roadat Poul Mour is one of the “most scenic, beautiful places on earth”.

“This road is between Ballybay, Tullaroan and Kildrinagh Cross in what is an outstanding area of natural beauty with views to die for on a clear day,” she said.