Public lighting needed in Kilkenny for “one of the darkest stretches of road in the country”

A councillor has called for public lighting along the N78 for “one of the darkest stretches of road in the country”.

A recent meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District heard from Cllr John Brennan who said the resurfacing works on the stretch of road from the bridge to the county bounds in Crettyard needs lighting.

Over €2 Million will be spent on the N78 between Castlecomer and Crettyard under the Castlecomer Municipal District Roadwork’s Scheme for 2018.

Cllr Brennan called for the Council to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to seek the “necessary funding for a public lighting system out to the county bounds”.

He said a lot of motorists are travelling at high speed and a lot of pedestrians are walking the road with no public lighting.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “People are using it for walking and it's a dark and dangerous stretch of road.

“If the TII don't give a commitment to fundng the lighting they should at least put in all the necessary preparation work for the lighting so they wouldn't have to go and tear it all up again.”

Area engineer, Philippe Beubry, told members it wouldn't be policy for TII to provide lighting outside a 50km/h zone and it would be “setting precedent here”.

Labour Cllr Maurice Shortall said the rules could change and it would be “negligent” for the ducting not to be put in during the resurfacing works.