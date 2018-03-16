Weather warning for Kilkenny with "low-temperatures and snow-showers" forecasted

The warning was issued this morning

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

The forecaster has given an advance warning for cold weather this weekend with low-temperatures, snow-showers, snow-accumulation mainly on Saturday night and Sunday.

The alert will come into effect on Friday at 9am and expires on Sunday at midnight. 