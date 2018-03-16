One billboard outside Kilkenny City
Have you seen this on the outskirts of the town?
The sign just before the Dublin Road roundabout on the Ring Road
The Oscar winning film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri' has seen a surge in people around the world using advertising on billboards to try and right wrongs.
The film's narrative revolves around a character called Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) who pays to advertise three signs leading into her town with controversial messages questioning a police investigation.
The film by Irish director Martin McDonagh won several Oscars including for Best Actress (Frances McDormand) and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell) as well as a nomination for Best Picture.
Anyway, the movie inspired others to use billboards for such missives and a couple in Kerry recently put up a 'colourful' sign to get speeding drivers thinking.
Valerie and Raymond Knight painted the billboard in front of their cottage outside the village of Abbeydorney. It read: “Will the b*****ds who keep smashing my wall stop. I’m too old for this.”
Now it seems to have caught on in Kilkenny, but with a little more levity, for the announcement of spring's arrival.
The Flower Power Garden Centre's novel and light-hearted approach saw them use the billboard outside their premises to simply let motorists know spring was here and tell a little joke at the same time.
It helps that the joke is hilarious too.
