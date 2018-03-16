Young Kilkenny man elected to National Council of Foróige

A young Kilkenny man has been elected to the National Council of youth organisation Foróige.

The newly elected Reference Panel for Foróige met for the first time last week in Gormanston Park, Meath. The Reference Panel is a group of 64 Foróige young people who get together to make recommendations to its National Council and bring about change, while representing over 50,000 young people involved in Foróige nationally.

At the Reference Panel the young people on the National Council were elected. Sixteen young people and 45 adults will sit on this Council for 2018, including David Smyth Butler from the Drum Foróige in Kilkenny.

“As a youth development organisation, it’s essential for us to consult with young people to ensure we are meeting their needs," said Sandra McIntyre, Chairperson of Foróige.

“For over 30 years, the Foróige Reference Panel has been fulfilling this role. This group has had a huge influence on many decisions and initiatives in Foróige.

“The Reference Panel is created through the holding of Regional Conferences and Regional Seminars which happen around Ireland, bringing together Foróige Club members and members of Foróige's projects and services for a day to exchange ideas and influence local, regional and national decisions. The panel will spend the next year working on the ideas and recommendations made at these consultation events.

“The Reference Panel has had a huge influence over many decisions and initiatives in Foróige, appearing on radio/TV representing the views of young people, developing Foróige's Charter of Rights and even more.”