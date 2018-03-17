BREAKING KILKENNY - 98-year-old woman robbed in her city home last night

A 98-year-old woman was robbed in her home in Kilkenny city last night. The shocking crime occurred at around 9.40pm when a man entered the woman's bedroom in her home at riverside Drive and said he was from the ESB. He demanded €100 from her. He left with her handbag.

The woman who lives alone is being comforted by outraged family and friends.

Gardai are asking people to get in touch with them if they saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Riverside Drive area of the city between 9 and 10pm last night or if they saw any cars in the area that wouldn't normally be there.

Ring Kilkenny Gardai on (056) 777 5000 in strict confidence.