Kilkenny motorists urged to be cautious as overnight snow covers county
Status Yellow Weather Alert remains in place
Following overnight snowfall, motorists and pedestrians have been urged to be extremely cautious by Kilkenny County Council.
With temperatures not expected to get above 2 degrees today, the snow will remain as there is no rain forforecast.
All essential routes gave been treated by the hardworking council staff and a Code Yellow weather warning remains in place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on