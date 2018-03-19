Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 19

The late Gwendolyn Snell

The death has occurred of Gwendolyn Snell, Woodstock, Inistioge peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness in her 99th year. Sadly missed by her son Michael, grandchildren Michael Snell, Michael Taylor, Rivka, Victoria and Andrew and nephew Jeffrey.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Service on Wednesday at 12am in St Mary's Church, Inistioge followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery.

The late Christina Butler

The death has occurred of Christina Butler (née Mills)

Brookfield, Ballyragget on March 17th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget, wife of the late Mark. Deeply regretted by her sons Mark, Michael & Paul, daughter Diane, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, with Rosary this Monday evening at 8.00pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery.

The late John Doherty

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Davidstown, Glenmore on17th March 2018. John peacefully surrounded by his loving family, wife Kathleen, son's J.J., Tommy, Seamie, daughter Noeline (Power). Brother of the late Jimmy, Paddy & Mary (Heffernan Glenmore). Deeply regreted by his loving family, daughters in-law, son in-law, grandchildren, brothers Dick & Willie, sisters Jo (Ryan Tullogher), Nellie (O'Connor Glenmore) & Stasia (Commins Piltown), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow, Monday 19th March 2018 with prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Church of the Assumption, Slieverue (Via Davidstown). Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday 20th March 2018 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetry.

The late Mairead Connolly

The death has occurred of Mairead Connolly (née Grace), 11 Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in the gentle care of the nursing home staff and surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the recently deceased Tim, R.I.P.

Deeply regretted by her children Mary, Walter and Majella, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Nell Darby née Grace and all her family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's home at 17 Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh from 6pm to 9pm today and from 3pm to 9pm tomorrow. Rosary at 7pm tomorrow, Sunday evening.Removal on Monday morning to Duiske Abbey Graignamanagh for 11 o clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's cemetery Tinnahinch.

The late Rory Hogan

The death has occurred of Roderick (Rory) Hogan, (Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Muckalee, Co. Kilkenny) eacefully at St James Hospital on 16th March 2018. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Chrissie. A funny, loving, caring and devoted family man, survived by his 2 daughters, Karen and Linda, his son Dermot, sons-in-law, Niall and Eamon, daughter-in-law, Norma and granddaughter Anna. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him; family, relatives, friends and neighbours. He looked for the best in others and gave the best he had, he lived well, laughed often and loved much.

Reposing on Thursday from 11am - 7pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. (The family will be in attendance from 5pm). Removal on Friday morning to St Joseph's Church, Terenure arriving at 9:45 for 10am mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham. Flowers welcome. House private Monday morning please Donations if desired to the Waterford Hospice Movement Ltd.

The late Tim Murphy

The death has occurred of Timothy Francis (Tim) Murphy, Fosterbrook, Blackrock, Dublin / Muckalee, Kilkenny on 16th March, 2018 – (peacefully) following a short illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his devoted family. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Augusta (McCabe). Predeceased by his wife Veronica and much loved father of Carole, Stephen and Billy, father-in-law of Lindsey, and adoring grandfather of Walter. Lovingly remembered by Carol, Michael and Stephen Hyland, the McCabe family in Newbridge, and the Purcell families of Lacken. He will be sadly missed by his devoted extended family, his good neighbours and his wide circle of great friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, (opposite UCD flyover) on Monday afternoon, 19th March, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 20th March, at 10am at the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul or www.svp.ie.

The late Carmel O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Carmel O'GORMAN (née Quinn)

Woollengrange, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Athnid, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) 17th March 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Carmel, beloved wife of the late John, sadly missed by her sister Nancy (McGrath), sister-in-law Kitty (Quinn), brother-in-law Fr. Dan O'Gorman, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (18th March) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Fr Joe Delaney

Delaney, Fr. Joseph. Retired Parish Priest of Callan peacefully on Thursday, 15th March 2018, in the wonderful care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Helen, brothers Martin, Bobby, Tom, Dick and Stephen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends, Bishop Dermot Farrell, retired Bishops Laurence Forristal and Seamus Freeman, priests, religious of the Diocese of Ossory and his former parishioners.

Funeral Mass today, (Monday) in the Church of the Assumption, Callan. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery,