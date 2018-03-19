South Kilkenny residents asked to look out for missing Carrick-on-Suir girl aged 14

Gardaí have renew their appeal to the public for assisting in locating missing person Elisha Gault, who is missing from Carrick On Suir since 10pm on St Patrick's night. Gardaí are now requesting the following;

· That all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick On Suir and Piltown, South Kilkenny area to check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings.

That any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to Gardaí make contact with Clonmel Garda Station to leave their details.

That any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg / Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to Gardaí at Clonmel / Carrick On Suir.

Anyone with dash - cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick On Suir on the night of 17th/ 18thMarch 2018

Anyone with any information or sightings is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.