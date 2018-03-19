Cásca sa Choill, an Easter family celebration at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Cásca sa Choill - an Easter family celebration will take place at Castlecomer Discovery Park from March 24 to April 8.

The celebrations will take place over a two-week period and will include a Woodland Hunt is back again, an Easter themed woodland trail which takes families around some 80 acres of woodlands and lakes, bringing you through the magical elf and fairy village as you hunt for clues. The activities are suitable for children up to ten and this is the perfect way to get a day of fresh air and screen free fun.

Cásca sa Choill takes place on March 31 with plenty of craft on offer in the quirky event domes located at the Elf and Fairy Village. Get to meet the makers - wood turners, potters, knitters and jewellery makers are amongst those who will give demonstrations of their crafts. They will be joined by a number of groups that promote biodiversity and embrace the natural world such as the Mid Kilkenny Bee Keepers Association who will host an event on Easter Saturday.

For those looking for an adrenaline rush, get up in the clouds and get a birds eye view of the world with our Tree Top Walk course nestled in the Sycamore tree tops! This stunning tree top walk is 140 metres and gives views around the 70 acre natural woodland park. For those over 12 years of age there is Ireland’s longest zip line, which is 300 metres long and over 35 metres over ground at its highest point. Zoom down the zip after trying your skills on our high-ropes course called the Octagon. Our younger climbers love the Junior Woodland Adventure Course, which see children navigate a number of obstacles that promote physical and mental agility.

There are also walking trails, woodland orienteering trails, pedal boats, canoes, archery, climbing wall or our fascinating interactive coal mining exhibition telling the story of the local mining heritage as well as a craft yard where you can meet the craft makers.

Castlecomer Discovery Park is a not for profit social enterprise and any profit is re-directed towards developing the park.

For any more information see www.discoverypark.ie or contact 056 4440707.