Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 20

The late Kit Behan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kit) Behan (née Delaney)

Cloughabrody Heights, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Kit died on Sunday in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Kit was wife of the late Charlie, Mount Juliet. She is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Chapel from 4pm on Monday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Kitty Cleere

The death has occurred of Kitty Cleere (née Blanchfield)

Clashacrow, Freshford, Kilkenny at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Liam and Vincent, grandchildren Anna, Grace, Rebekeh, daughters-in-law, Claire, Brigette, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6.30 o' clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Lachtain's Church at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in Church.

The late Michael Mooney

The death has occurred of Michael Mooney, Ashfield, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Carlow / Kilkenny. Peacefully after a short illness at his home surrounded by his family. Michael will be sadly missed by his beloved Kathleen, daughters Mary and Deirdre, sons Padraig, Bernard, Michael, Eoin and Edwin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, twenty one grandchildren, brothers Tom, James, Joe and sister Ann, and his predeceased brothers and sisters John, Bill, Patsy, Dilly and Brigid, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ashfield from 2pm on Tuesday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Arles, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family Time on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Laois Hospice Foundation (Donation Box in Church).