Kilkenny hurlers Murphy and Fennelly on way home from Lebanon after collecting UN service medals
Paul Murphy is heading home
Two of Kilkenny's senior intercounty hurlers are on their way home to Ireland after serving six months with the UN in The Lebanon.
On St Patrick's Day, Irish Defence Forces personnel, Cpl Paul Murphy, Danesfort and Pte Colin Fennelly, Ballyhale received their service medals from fellow Kilkenny man, Major General Kieran Brennan at an undisclosed location in South Lebanon.
