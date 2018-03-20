Kilkenny hurlers Murphy and Fennelly on way home from Lebanon after collecting UN service medals

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny will be without Murphy and Fennelly for NHL 2018

Paul Murphy is heading home

Two of Kilkenny's senior intercounty hurlers are on their way home to Ireland after serving six months with the UN in The Lebanon.

On St Patrick's Day, Irish Defence Forces personnel,  Cpl Paul Murphy, Danesfort and Pte Colin Fennelly, Ballyhale received their service medals from fellow Kilkenny man, Major General Kieran Brennan at an undisclosed location in South Lebanon.