Revealed: Number of people in Kilkenny who suffer from asthma

The Asthma Society of Ireland has called on the over 9,000 people in Kilkenny with asthma to avail of its free Adviceline service.

Sarah O’Connor, the new chief executive of the society, said: “We are concerned that people in Kilkenny are not availing of the free Adviceline service and we would love to receive more calls so that we can help people with asthma feel well, keep their asthma under control, and lead the fullest life, symptom-free."

People in Kilkenny can call the Adviceline on: 1800 44 54 64

Callers can avail of the service by calling the free phone number between 09:00 and 17:00 Monday to Friday.