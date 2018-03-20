Conversation Salons return to Kilkenny and will ask thought-provoking questions

Conversation Salons are coming back to Kilkenny and will take place at the Loughboy Library. The Salons are about bringing all different kinds of people together for uplifting conversation on a range of topics.

In a relaxed café-style setting over tea and coffee you can choose from a conversation menu of thought-provoking questions

such as: “Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone- True or false?"

Others include: “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?" and “What makes your heart sing?”

They are friendly and welcoming events where you meet new people and get to hear different opinions and ideas.

Hosted by life coach, Heather Bourke and back by popular demand, Conversation Salon takes place at Loughboy library on Friday March 23 at 5.30pm.

Booking is essential by contacting the library.

For further information, contact loughboy@kilkennylibrary.ie or phone:056 7794176.