Call to upgrade crossing in this Kilkenny town after boy knocked down

Councillors have called for the upgrade of the uncontrolled pedestrian crossing at Castlecomer Community Hall on Kilkenny Street after a little boy was knocked down carrying a bag of chips.

At this month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal meeting, Cllr Maurice Shortall called for the crossing to be a “fully controlled pedestrian crossing with appropriate lights”.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “People are depending on the goodwill of traffic to stop.” He described an incident at the location where “a little boy was crossing there after getting a bag of chips and he was knocked down”.

“Fortunately, the accident wasn’t serious,” he added.

Area engineer, Philippe Beubry, agreed and said because it is a national road it is a matter for Transport Infrastructure Ireland but the local authority must “build a case for each pedestrian crossing”.

Just across the road is the Community Hall which houses Deenside Early Years Creche with upwards of 50 children using the crossing as well as daily and nightly activities. Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said at times “it’s absolutely chaos” at the crossing.

Cllr John Brennan said it’s only a question of “waiting for a major accident to happen” at the crossing in its current form. Mr Beubry agreed with members and described it as a “very busy part of the street”.

He said: “It’s a national road so you have to make a case to the TII and get formal approval. That won’t happen until next year.”

Mr Beubry said both he and local authority staff in road design will start working on the upgrade proposal.