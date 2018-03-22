Kilkenny councillors say Government CCTV application forms like ‘double Dutch’

Councillors have raised concerns over the Government’s Community Based CCTV Scheme calling the application process “double Dutch”.

At a recent meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said the match-funding is prohibitive even for a big community.

He also described the application form as “double Dutch and triple Dutch” and added: “They come up with it not to give us the money and they’re supposed to be supporting rural Ireland. This is choking us.”

Under the Department of Justice’s Community Based CCTV Scheme the maintenance of the cameras as the scheme stands presently will also have to be paid for by the local community group.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh said people would “want to have a degree to fill out the form” and added that it is difficult to fundraise for something from year to year.

Cllr Maurice Shortall said instead of difficult application forms the Government should give a “block grant to each local authority that would be distributed through the Joint Policing Committee”.