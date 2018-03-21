Information Evening on Kilkenny City Water Mains Replacement Project

Replacement of ageing cast iron water mains on Patrick Street and Chapel Avenue in Kilkenny city will improve security of supply for local customers and reduce leakage.

Irish Water will host a public information drop-in evening on Tuesday, March 27 from 6 to 8pm in the Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme in Kilkenny City. Irish Water is investing in the water network in Kilkenny to improve the security of the water supply for local residents and businesses.

This project is expected to get underway in the coming weeks and will involve the replacement of old and damaged cast iron water mains that are prone to leakage and regular bursts which can cause interruptions to customer’s water supply.

One of the new mains being installed on Patrick Street is part of a new trunk water network that will allow improved flow of water to the city, securing supply for local businesses and the wider community. This infrastructural improvement is part of a wider project to support development and growth of the City.

This is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which over the next four years will see €500 million invested to reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

The project, which is being delivered in partnership with Coffey Northumbrian Ltd, is due to get underway on the week of April 9th and is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete

The works will deliver significant improvements in network performance and customer service in terms of improved water pressure and improved security and quality of the water supply to customers.

Irish Water invites members of the public to come to the drop-in public information event on Tuesday, March 27th from 6-8pm in the Pembroke Hotel. Throughout the duration of the works you can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and we will also post updates on our Service and Supply section and on Twitter via @IWCare.