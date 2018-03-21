Creative collective, 'Kilkenny Kindred', to hold public meeting next week

A new creative collective in Kilkenny is to meet next week with a focus on getting people physically in the same place to collaborate on artistic projects, talk, and just spend time talking to each other in person.

Kilkenny Kindred has formed in part to try and combat the issue of suicide in the city. Before social media became commonplace, Kilkenny's thriving artistic/music/creative community depended solely on people physically turning up at events and talking. Today, social media has removed a huge portion of that interaction and Kilkenny Kindred aims to rekindle that connection.

There are huge numbers of musicians, bloggers, film makers, composers, writers and artists of all disciplines in Kilkenny that, through the disconnection of modern life, aren't co-creating. Kindred aim to facilitate multi-disciplinary collaboration on both commercial and community projects, to host workshops on a range of topics and begin a mentoring programme for people wanting to develop their skills in various creative areas.

In collaboration with Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Kilkenny Kindred are inviting all creatives (over 18) to come together to discuss the needs of Kilkenny's creative community in a public meeting on Wednesday, March 28 at 7pm at the St Canice's Community Centre at the Butts Green in Kilkenny City.