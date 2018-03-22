Kilkenny death for Thursday, March 22

The late Booby Lee

The death has occurred of Robert Lee, Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Bobby died suddenly on Tuesday 20 March at his residence. He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters and brothers, sisters and brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins, and friends.

Reposing at St. Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 7pm on Wednesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8 pm Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10 am in St. Columba's Hospital Chapel followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown.