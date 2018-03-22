Tipperary man talks about life in Kilkenny

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

Well out of a lot of possible perfect days,one very pleasant day would be getting up early in the morning, go for a run in the castle park, call across to the design centre and pick some breakfast, perhaps if needed,call into hair by Nigel & Co to get a little grooming, before making a visit to Nowlan Park to catch a game, then hurl the whole match again in one of the nearby bars, before making my way to The Grapevine,for a glass of gobillard and some divine tapas.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

In my very short lifetime I feel Eamon Langton has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny, he has lit up the four corners of Kilkenny with fantastic businesses and premises,he must be one of the largest employers in Kilkenny in the private sector. He is extremely successful and remains humble and is always the gentleman. He is always helping out his team at weddings and local events, to me he is an amazing role model.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

.My first memory of Kilkenny is coming into O'Loughlin Gaels to play a senior challenge with my native Gortnahoe/Glengoole. Iwas a young minor at the time, I remember to our surprise Andy Comerford had togged out midfield, I was playing in the half forward line and there was an occasion where Andy had to drop back to the half back line,he was in possession,he went to clear the ball, me a strong young lad at the time attempted to hook him,and the force and strength of his swing, whilst connecting with his hurl, drove my hurl an unbelievable distance. Rumour has it, my hurl is still travelling in mid air since that day. We then grabbed some grub in Supermacs.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part of the county is Inistioge. It has tranquility, space, greenery and some of the most amazing walks and views in the world,

What do you think gives Kilkenny it's unique identity?

To me what gives Kilkenny it’s unique identity is the strength of existence of past endeavors, thanks to some very proud locals who are determined to keep it amazing. The people take huge pride in the success of sporting heroes of past and present,the evidence is omnipresent,from the fantastic statue. Since Kilkenny Castle was handed over to Kilkenny by the Butlers in 1967, the theme and finesse of the city has been built around this incredible building which gives you a fantastic combination of the old and new, which is very rare in modern day Ireland.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Of late I’ve had the distinct pleasure of encountering some of authors Angela Byrne’s work. I’m also a fan of John Knox, his column almost brings you to smell the fresh cut grass of match day.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Parking - it needs to be more accessible for business owners, with my personal experience, our businesses brings a lot of capital to the city, we pay big rates, but yet still have to pay for parking outside our own premises,which to me seems unfair.