Killamery man to organise motorcade and exhibit in Kilkenny

A local man’s world was turned upside down in 2016 when he suffered kidney failure. After receiving his shock health diagnosis, Owen Hanrahan (39), who lives in Killamery with his wife Therese and three sons, had to wind down his haulage business.

In July 2016, Owen was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome and was in kidney failure. He spent over 10 weeks in hospital.

His kidney function had declined to less than 16% and he commenced dialysis treatment. Initially he underwent dialysis treatment three times weekly at Fresenius Dialysis Centre in Kilkenny and in recent months his three and a half hourly treatments have been reduced to twice weekly.

Although the dialysis is working well for him, he is very lethargic with his condition and is hoping to be accepted onto the transplant waiting list for a kidney transplant which would help turn things around for him and his family.

Now, Owen is organising an event for the Irish Kidney Association to raise vital funds for the work they do.

“I was greatly heartened by my community which rallied around me and in a short space of time they raised €17,000, through a Truck Run, to help support me and my young family,” says Owen.

“This eased the financial burden which was thrust upon us as, like so many other formerly self-employed people, it was difficult to access disability or any other state allowances for almost a year after I ceased working.

“I with the support of friends and some members of the Kilkenny Branch of the Irish Kidney Association, including Seamus and Arlene Carrigan, are making plans for a Motorcade and Motor exhibition at The Hub at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny which will include swift cars, trucks and motorbikes to raise funds for the Irish Kidney Association and awareness about organ donation.”

The event will be held at the Hub, Cillin Hill on Sunday, April 8, from noon to 4.30pm — the end of Organ Donor Awareness Week. Anyone who would like to take part exhibition stand or enter a vehicle can email kilkennybigevent@outlook.

com.

"I would encourage everyone to consider organ donation, as like me, you never know when organ failure might visit a member of your family. Organ donation saves lives," said Owen.

"It is such a selfless decision for families to donate a loved ones organs so that other people like myself can benefit from the gift of life.”