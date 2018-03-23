Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 23

The late Sr Vincent Bolger

The death has occurred of Sr. Vincent Bolger, Convent of Mercy, Clonard Road, Wexford Town and Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny



Sr. Vincent Bolger, Convent of Mercy, Clonard Road, Wexford Town on March 22, 2018. Formerly of Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her nephews, niece, her Mercy Community, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Convent Chapel, Clonard Road from 2 o'c. tomorrow, Friday, with evening prayer at 6 o'c. Removal at 7 o'c. to Church of The Annunciation, Clonard. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial immediately afterwards in Convent Cemetery, Clonard Road.

The late Mark Raymond Lynch

The death has occurred of Mark Raymond Lynch, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilkenny (The Department of Agriculture) on 21st March 2018 (peacefully) after a short illness in St. Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by his loving wife Maura, children Daire, Iseult, Mark and Michelle, his five cherished grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Tim, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10.30 am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Don Marmion, Holy Cross Parish, Dundrum. Donation boxes will be in the Funeral Home on Saturday and in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum on Monday.

The late Noreen Maddock

The death has occurred of Noreen Maddock(née Brennan), Clonassy, Mullinavat. she died peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Daughter of the late Martin and Kathleen. Beloved wife of Davy, dear mother of Sinead and David. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother-in-law Nora, sisters Margaret, Anne, Catherine (Cait) and Martina, brothers Michael, Maurice, Gerard, Eugene and Kevin, aunt Kate, daughter-in-law Eilish, grandson Cian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4 until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Parkinson’s Society. House private at all times please.

The late Mary Phelan

The death has occurred of Mary Phelan, St Thomas Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny (unexpectedly). Much loved mother of Richard, Cathriona and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, mother Kathleen (Sweeney), step-father Johnny, her seven grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Kitty Ryan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Ryan, 'Stone Haven', 134, Walkin St, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on March 22, 2018 at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Michael, Stephen, Bridget, Mary and Catherine. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister Maureen, in-laws, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Saturday after 11am. Requiem Mass to Clara Cemetery.