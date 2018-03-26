Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 26

The late Siobhan Barron

The death has occurred of Siobhan Barron (née Roche)

Listerlin, Tullogher, Kilkenny / Broadford, Limerick and Hanwell, London, England and late of Broadford, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Seamus loving mother of Elizabeth and Geraldine, sister of Mary Flynn (Ardagh). Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends. Due to unforeseen circumstances funeral arrangements will be announced at 2pm tomorrow, Monday 26th March, 2018.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Brennan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Brennan (née Barry)

Kilbraghan, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Peggy died peacefully on 24th March 2018, in the loving care of Anne and staff at Drakesland Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Peter . Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Mary, son-in-law Hamish, grandchildren Aine and Dara, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Molua's Church, Killaloe. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Ballingarry Churchyard.

The late Muriel Duggan

The death has occurred of Muriel Duggan (née Fitzgerald)

Kilcross, Inistioge, Kilkenny on 23rd March 2018. Muriel, beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Billy, Tony, Jack, David, Niall, Peter and Colette, sister of Celene. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters-in-law, son-in-law, 10 grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm on Monday, 26th March, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Tuesday, 27th March, with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society (donation box in funeral home and church).

House Private Please.

The late Catherine Grace

The death has occurred of Catherine Grace (née O'Kelly), Brownsbarn, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Valleymount, Wicklow. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary Thomastown from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday. Cremation service for Catherine will take place on Monday at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The late Victor Harper

The death has occurred of Victor Harper, Elmwood, New Orchard, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the care of Anna and staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Victor, predeceased by his wife Alice and daughter Geraldine. Sadly missed by his loving sons, Sam and William, daughters Elizabeth and Elaine, brothers Sam and Leonard, sister: Edith (Poole), daughters-in-law, Lilia and Thelma, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hehirs Funeral Home from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday 25th March. Funeral Service in the Presbyterian Church New Road Kilkenny at 2.30pm on Monday 26th March. Burial in St Kieran’s Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Bridget O'Driscoll

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Driscoll (née Baird), 35 Newpark Lower, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny peacefully, at her home, Bridget, beloved wife of the late Andy and much loved mother of Anthony, Oliver, Christine, Dan and Patricia, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Aileen and Anne, grandchildren Maria, David, Andrew, Ciaran, Daniel and Robbie, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, her longtime friend Nancy, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (26th March) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. House private please.