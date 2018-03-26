Kilkenny candidate, Genevieve O'Mahony from Goresbridge becomes Vice President of Young Fine Gael

Members of Young Fine Gael have elected a new Vice President, Genevieve O’Mahony, a 25 year old trainee solicitor from Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny.

The National Conference of Young Fine Gael was held in Ballykisteen Co. Tipperary last weekend (25 March) with members from across the country attending to debate policy, attend seminars and elect a new National Executive.

Genevieve O’Mahony received nominations for the position from branches nationwide, as her campaign over six weeks saw the Kilkenny woman travel to meetings in all corners of Ireland.

The position of Vice President was directly contested by a Dublin based candidate and decided by hundreds of members voting at the National Conference last weekend. The Kilkenny candidate’s campaign prioritised new young candidates in the upcoming local elections, rural branch development and youth focused national campaigns. As the new Vice President of the youth organisation, she will also be a member on the Executive Council of Fine Gael.

Speaking after the announcement Genevieve O’Mahony commented ‘I am thrilled with the result. I joined Young Fine Gael in 2010 and graduated from college in 2013. With a recovering economy, my generation now have a future at home as opposed to forced emigration. Young Fine Gael has to speak for a new generation of young people, I believe this includes access to education and training, employment opportunities and affordable accommodation.’

Genevieve O’Mahony will serve in her new voluntary position for the next 22 months while also working and studying to qualify as a solicitor.