Revealed: Make-up of Kilkenny's Garda fleet

The Kilkenny/Carlow policing division boasts a fleet of 81 vehicles and a breakdown of the figures has revealed the make-up of the counties' vehicles.

The information, published in response to a Parliamentary Question, revealed that the fleet includes 59 cars, 15 vans, one motorcycle, two 4x4s and four "others".

Social Democrats TD, Catherine Murphy, asked the Minister for Justice for the number of Garda vehicles based full time in counties by vehicle type, division and or district.

In providing the figures in a written response, Minister Charles Flanagan said: "Garda management keeps this distribution of resources under continual review in the context of crime trends and policing priorities so as to ensure that the optimum use is made of these resources.

"I am informed by the Commissioner that in regard to the deployment of Garda personnel, a distribution model is used which takes into account all relevant factors including population, crime trends and the policing needs of each individual Garda Division. Where a deficiency in resources is identified the matter is considered fully and addressed accordingly."

The figures are as of March 16, 2018.

Kilkenny boasts one of the highest number of vehicles in its fleet outside of the Dublin city policing divisions.

Limerick has a fleet of 84 while others include: Cork City (138); Galway (92).