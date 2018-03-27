Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 27

The late Aileen Long

The death has occurred of Aileen Long, No.1 Silverwood, Rockshire Hill, Ferrybank, Waterford/Kilkenny, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne, son John, brothers Martin and Michael, son-in-law Colin, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 7 until 9pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

The late Siobhan Barron (Amended)

The death has occurred of Siobhan BARRON (née Roche)

Listerlin, Tullogher, Kilkenny / Broadford, Limerick. Siobhan Barron, (nee Roche) Hanwell, London, England and late of Broadford, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Seamus loving mother of Elizabeth and Geraldine, sisters of Mary Flynn (Ardagh) and Betty (England). Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 6pm on Wednesday, 28th March, with removal at 7.30pm to St. David's Church, Listerlin (Mullinarrigle). Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, 29th March, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.