Kilkenny man wins Young Fine Gael Presidency

Killian Foley-Walsh from Kilkenny was elected president of Young Fine Gael at the Organisation’s National Conference lastmweekend. The conference, held in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel, outside Tipperary saw members from across the county debate policy, engage with senior politicians, and elect a new National Executive.

The Conference was also addressed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, and a number of senior Fine Gael Ministers and members of the Parliamentary Party.