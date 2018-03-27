Kilkenny Gardaí renew appeal over missing Dean Roche

Gardaí wish to renew their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 31-year-old Dean Roche on the third anniversary of his disappearance on March 22, 2015.

Dean was last seen at Newpark, Kilkenny and is described as being 5’ 8’’ tall of slight build with green eyes and with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black zip up tracksuit top and bottoms with white runners.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station said they are confident in time that they will establish what happened to Dean.

He said: “The investigation is still very much alive and active.

“We’re cognisant of the loss to the Roche family that Dean’s absence has brought about and we’re confident in the fullness of time we will establish what happened to Dean.”

Superintendent Hughes added: “We would appeal any person that has information to contact us on 056 777 5000.”